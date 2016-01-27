Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Apple delivered a disappointing outlook on its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, blaming the global economy. You can read our live coverage here.

2. Apple missed estimates with 74.8 million iPhones shipped last quarter. There was a tiny year-on-year increase in sales of the smartphone, and analysts now expect the device to go into decline.

3. Uber hasn’t had a CFO for nearly a year now. It’s the most valuable private company in the world, and nobody Business Insider has spoken to has heard of any job hunt.

4. An exec who bailed on Twitter is going to Facebook to lead product for Instagram. Kevin Weil left Twitter on Sunday night, along with multiple other executives.

5. Nearly 300,000 civilian drones have been registered in the US in 30 days. The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring all civilian drone owners to register their devices.

6. Slack has snagged a top exec from Foursquare to make it better for large companies. Noah Weiss is going to head up the new Search, Learning and Intelligence Group.

7. VMWare is cutting 800 jobs and its CFO is leaving the company. The news came with the company’s quarterly earnings report.

8. Twitter has named its new CMO. Leslie Berland, formerly of American Express, is joining the struggling social network.

9. Apple’s iPad business is shrinking like crazy and the iPad Pro couldn’t save it. The Cupertino company’s tablet sales shrunk 25% year-on-year in the last quarter.

10. The Internet advertising industry chief says Adblock Plus is an “unethical, immoral, mendacious coven of techie wannabes.” Randall Rothenberg tore into the adblocking app in a speech.

