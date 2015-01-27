10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/China Daily Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella gestures as he speaks during a forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing September 25, 2014.

1. Microsoft had its earnings call last night. Revenue was up 8% from last year, but stock dropped 4% in after-hours trading.

2. It’s Apple’s earnings call today. Analysts are expecting revenue to be up 17% on last year.

3. A British phone carrier may have accidentally revealed the name of the new Samsung phone. “Galaxy S Edge” was found on a website.

4. Facebook, Instagram and Tinder were all down for around 40 minutes this morning. Facebook has denied that it was hacked.

5. WikiLeaks has hit out at Google for waiting over two years to tell the group that it handed their emails to the US government. Google suggested that it was gagged by a court order.

6. Snapchat is launching its Discover feature today. It’s going to include multimedia content from well-known brands.

7. Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters was raided by police. They were investigating whether the site was being used to sell child pornography.

8. Uber is capping surge pricing in New York. There’s a big snow storm.

9. IBM has confirmed that some layoffs are coming. It says the rumour of 100,000 layoffs is off by a factor of more than 10, however.

10. A Turkish court has ordered Facebook to block pages deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad. It says that the whole site will be blocked if Facebook doesn’t comply.

