Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook has hired ex-Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra to lead its virtual reality unit. Before working for Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, Barra was an exec at Google.

2. Slack is finally launching its long-awaited version for big businesses next week. The work chat startup is popular in the tech and media world, and is getting ready to introduce “Slack for Enterprise.”

3. Google parent company Alphabet is announcing its fourth quarter earnings today. There will be a lot of interest in how the business’ “other bets” are performing.

4. Facebook has made a key move in its quest to crush Snapchat. It is testing “Facebook Stories,” a clone of the Snapchat feature Snapchat Stories.

5. Apple has hired the Dropcam founder who clashed with Tony Fadell, the ex-CEO of Nest. In 2014, Nest bought Dropcom for $555 million (£439 million).

6. Donald Trump is still using his old unsecured Android phone. The device, which he uses to tweet, poses a potential national security risk.

7. The startup that was supposed to be the first IPO of 2017 pulled a shady move on some of its own bankers. AppDynamics was ultimately bought by Cisco instead.

8. Apple is considering “bendable” screens for future iPhones. That’s according to the latest rumours, though it likely won’t be in the iPhone 8 due out in 2017.

9. Facebook is giving media outlets more control over battling fake news. The social network is updating its Trending section.

10. Google took down over 1.7 billion dodgy ads in 2016, TechCrunch reports. That’s twice as many as in 2015.

