10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (R) and China Mobile’s Chairman Xi Guohua (L) with iPhones pose with a customer at an event celebrating the launch of Apple’s iPhone on China Mobile’s network at a China Mobile shop in Beijing January 17, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a rainy start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Monday morning.

1. Apple will announce that it has sold more iPhones in China than in the US last year. That’s the first time that China has surpassed the US in sales.

2. Box had its IPO on Friday. It was up 52% after a strong start.

3. The Xbox One outsold the PlayStation 4 over the holiday season. 2014 was a tricky year for Microsoft’s latest console.

4. Facebook looks set to kill off FBX, the first social media ad exchange. An executive from the company hinted at the service’s demise.

5. Apple has hired another Burberry executive ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch. Chester Chipperfield managed user experience at the fashion brand.

6. Netflix won three awards at the SAG Awards last night. “Orange Is The New Black” and “House Of Cards” were among the winners.

7. New photos may show Apple’s new MacBook Air design. The images show a new, glossy logo.

8. Expedia has acquired Travelocity for $US280 million (£186 million). Expedia also owns sites like hotels.com.

9. The most-reliable Apple analyst is predicting sky-high iPhone sales. Ming Chi Kuo predicts 73 million iPhones were sold last quarter.

10. SpaceX has dropped its lawsuit against the US Air Force. The case was about a deal between the Air Force, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

