Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Donald Trump has made a vocal critic of today’s “open internet” laws the next Federal Communications Commission (FCC) boss. Ajit Pai is opposed to net neutrality.

2. Yahoo is pushing back the timeline to close its $4.8 billion (£3.9 billion) acquisition by Verizon. It is grappling with questions after two major data breaches came to light.

3. Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropy organisation acquired a startup to help cure the world’s diseases. Meta is the first acquisition from The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

4. Sprint has bought a 33% stake in Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal. The American telecoms company reportedly paid $200 million (£160 million).

5. There is speculation that Apple could build a TV — because of Trump. The chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn indicated the company might build a new factory in the US.

6. Faraday Future has been accused of defaulting on $1.8 million (£1.4 million) in payments to a visual-effects company. The buzzy electric car company has been touted as a Tesla competitor, but has run into difficulties.

7. Samsung’s operating profits jumped 50% year-on-year in its fourth quarter earnings. Reuters reports that it is because of the ongoing success of its chips business.

8. Google parent company Alphabet has lured a robotics pioneer back from Apple, Bloomberg reports. Yoky Matsuoka is becoming the new CTO at smart home unit Nest.

9. We’ve just got another indication that Apple’s next iPhone will have a radically different screen. Apple is rumoured to be planning a “full-face” OLED display with ultra-narrow borders.

10. Reddit’s CEO got laser eye surgery to prepare for the apocalypse. Steve Huffman is one of a growing number of people in the tech industry prepping for a potential doomsday scenario.

