10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a freezing cold start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. A new filing from Apple reveals that it’s paying its retail chief Angela Ahrendts $US73.4 million. CEO Tim Cook’s pay is $US9 million.

2. eBay’s CEO said he’s glad to see an end to 2014 during the company’s earnings call. The company’s CFO says “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

3. Uber released its first report on its drivers. Data shows that 14% of its drivers are women.

4. Activist and writer Barrett Brown has been sentenced to five years in prison. He was connected to hacking group Anonymous and helped share stolen data.

5. Box has raised its IPO price, bringing its valuation to $US1.67 billion. It was raised to $US14 a share from the initial $US11 to $US13 estimate.

6. Microsoft is developing a smart scarf that can be controlled using your phone. It’s still an early prototype, however.

7. Tumblr has launched a new program that will see users create artwork for internal initiatives. Those users will be called “Creatrs.”

8. Amazon is acquiring Israeli chip developer Annapurna Labs. It’s expected to pay around $US350 million for the company.

9. The CEO of BlackBerry wants to force Apple to bring iMessage to BlackBerry phones. He wants a kind of net neutrality for apps.

10. Uber is resuming service in New Delhi. It was banned after one of its drivers was accused of raping a passenger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.