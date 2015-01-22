10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

AP Microsoft executives testing the HoloLens

Good morning! It’s a cold and cloudy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Microsoft announced a bunch of new things yesterday. The event at its Redmond HQ saw the company announce Windows 10, Microsoft HoloLens and updated Windows Phone software.

2. Google is planning on becoming a wireless carrier. It wants to sell mobile phone packages directly to customers.

3. Uber raised $US1.6 billion, and it’s going to raise an additional $US600 million. The company has worked out a convertible-debt round with Goldman Sachs.

4. Amazon is discontinuing its line of diapers. The diapers were sold as part of the new Amazon Elements program.

5. The founder of 4chan is stepping down. Chris Poole, known as “Moot,” ran the forum for 11 years.

6. eBay is planning to cut 2,400 jobs. That’s 7% of its workforce.

7. The iPhone 6 Plus is selling well in China. New data shows that the larger phone model is seeing increased demand.

8. WhatsApp is now available on desktop computers. You’ll need Google Chrome to use it.

9. Pinterest has acquired machine learning company Kosei. It could help Pinterest recommend products to users.

10. Xiaomi has released a new video poking fun at the iPhone. The video shows people smacking the phone with a frying pan because of the camera lump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.