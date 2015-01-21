10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cloudy morning in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. SpaceX has raised $US1 billion from Google and Fidelity. The new investors now own just under 10% of the company.

2. Netflix beat estimates on its fourth quarter earnings. Stock was up 14% in after-hours trading.

3. Snapchat’s revenue boss is leaving the company. Mike Randall worked there for seven months.

4. Lyft is getting rid of its furry pink moustache. Instead, the company will ask drivers to display a pink banana on their dashboard.

5. Facebook is going to start cracking down on fake news. It’s going to start filtering out bogus news articles, but The Onion won’t be affected.

6. Netflix will start streaming controversial movie “The Interview” on Saturday. Customers will be able to stream the movie for free.

7. Orbitz stock was up yesterday after it was reported that the company is considering a sale. It’s the company behind travel deals site orbitz.com.

8. Overstock is launching its own video streaming service. It’s going to start in mid-2015.

9. IBM’s latest earnings report showed a miss on revenue. But some of the revenue decrease was on purpose, due to the sale of underperforming units.

10. The man behind hit app Candy Crush is leaving King. Tommy Palm is going to create his own virtual reality startup.

