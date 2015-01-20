10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning!

Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Google is interested in investing in Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The tech giant is keen on the idea of using satellites to bring the internet to people around the world.

2. Twitter has acquired Indian mobile marketing startup ZipDial. The company gives clients phone numbers for use in marketing campaigns.

3. Samsung is considering a stock split. But the company hasn’t made a final decision yet.

4. Online furniture company made.com is aiming for a London listing. That would value it at around £100 million.

5. Apple has stopped developers in Crimea from creating apps for the App Store. It follows new US sanctions.

6. Leaked documents reveal that British spy agency GCHQ intercepted emails from journalists. The emails were collected as part of a “test exercise.”

7. Amazon is going to start creating movies for release in movie theatres. It aims to make 12 movies a year.

8. British banks think that Bitcoin is risky and could help terrorists. Banks are worried about the threat to sterling posed by the virtual currency.

9. Plaxo cofounder Minh Nguyen has been charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting dead his ex-wife’s husband.

10. Apple could be about to produce a stylus for the iPad. The device could arrive in the second quarter of 2015.

