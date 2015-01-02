10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Ruben Sprich Marissa Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2014.

Here's the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Marissa Mayer is considering buying a cable network. Yahoo considered acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive.

2. Gurbaksh Chahal has made a nine-figure offer to buy his old company RadiumOne. He was ousted as CEO after domestic violence charges against him were made public last year.

3. Elon Musk is getting divorced for a second time. He’s giving his wife $US16 million in cash as part of their financial settlement.

4. Snapchat revealed on New Year’s Eve that it raised $US486 million in funding. It was revealed in an SEC filing.

5. It looks like the FBI made an embarrassing mistake in its investigation of the Sony hack. The bureau may have sent out a bulletin based on a prank.

6. Google is planning on building a massive campus in Colorado. Locals are worried about gentrification.

7. Uber is suspending operations in Spain. A Spanish court launched an injunction against the company.

8. A new study says that over 80% of dark web traffic is to child porn sites. The study looked at traffic over a six month period.

9. Hackers have leaked a crucial part of the Xbox One’s software. It could be used to release homemade games for free.

10. India has blocked a load of popular websites because of threats from ISIS. Dailymotion, Vimeo and GitHub are all blocked.

