Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. SpaceX’s latest attempt to land a rocket failed. It attempted to return a rocket to Earth and have it land on a launch pad, but it didn’t land properly.

2. AOL is considering changing its name. We talked to AOL CMO Allie Kline about the company’s brand.

3. Advertising company Publicis Groupe is launching a new fund to invest millions of dollars in 90 startups. It wants its clients and partners to join it in investing in the companies.

4. Netflix has responded to claims by NBC that it had figured out the number of people watching some of its shows. Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that NBC’s data was “remarkably inaccurate.”

5. Airbus is going to work with Uber on its on-demand helicopter ride service. Airbus is going to provide helicopters for Uber as part of a pilot project.

6. A game that encouraged players to kill Indigenous Australians was removed from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Over 80,000 people had signed a petition calling for the app’s removal.

7. Twitter insiders told us what cofounder Jack Dorsey has been doing in the 90 days since he rejoined the company as CEO. He’s been doing a lot of pep talks.

8. Apple is merging its free streaming service, iTunes Radio, with Apple Music. The ad-supported stations will stop being free at the end of this month.

9. One of Bitcoin’s most prominent developers says the digital currency has failed. Mike Hearn published a lengthy blog post in which he criticised the Bitcoin community.

10. People-trading app “Stolen” was shut down on Friday. Many people felt uncomfortable with the idea of buying and selling people in the game.

