10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cold start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google is going to stop selling Google Glass. The wearable device is now going to be managed by Nest CEO Tony Fadell.

2. Apple will open five new stores in China in the next five weeks. It’s rapidly expanding its presence in China.

3. Elon Musk is planning on building a five-mile hyperloop test track. He hopes to build a test version of the shuttle system in Texas.

4. Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe have resolve the “no poaching” antitrust class action. They paid out $US415 million over the case, which saw them accused of agreeing not to poach each other’s employees.

5. Samsung has hired a designer who used to run Jony Ive’s design company. Lee Don-tae will become Samsung’s global design team leader.

6. President Obama will be interviewed by three YouTube stars following his State of the Union address. Bethany Mota, GloZell and Hank Green will sit down with the President.

7. Elon Musk donated $US10 million to charity to try and stop killer robots. The donation goes to a foundation that works to try and “mitigate existential risks facing humanity.”

8. Nintendo has revealed a new line of 3DS games consoles. They will come with face-tracking technology.

9. A new rumour suggests that Apple will use the Apple Watch’s “force touch” screen on the new iPhone. It can tell the difference between light and heavy touches.

10. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is launching a new phone. The Mi Note has a 5.7-inch screen.

