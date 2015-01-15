10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Reuters President Barack Obama displaying his Blackberry to reporters after nearly leaving it behind ahead of a flight to Vegas on November 21, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a cold and rainy start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Blackberry stock soared 29% yesterday after Reuters reported that Samsung was considering buying the company. But after Blackberry denied the report, the stock was down 15% after hours.

2. Facebook has launched its “Facebook At Work” service. Some companies are testing out the service that lets colleagues communicate using Facebook.

3. Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone company valued at $US45 billion, launched a new smartphone. It’s a phablet.

4. Tesla stock was down 6% yesterday. It follows Elon Musk’s comments on Tuesday about a drop in sales in China.

5. The price of Bitcoin is crashing. It went from $US244 to $US173 in one day.

6. It looks like Microsoft has killed off its anti-Google ad campaign “Scroogled.” The ads used to heavily mock Google.

7. The founder of “Ship Your Enemies Glitter” is begging people to stop using his site. The site, which lets you send anyone glitter for $US9.99, went viral yesterday.

8. RadioShack is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The retailer warned last year that this might happen.

9. Snapchat is asking brands to pay $US750,000 a day to advertise in its app. But some companies feel that the price is too high.

10. Google is going to launch its modular smartphone, Project Ara, in Puerto Rico. It’s a test launch to see how consumers respond.

