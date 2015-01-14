10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a chilly start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Woody Allen is going to write and direct his first-ever TV series for Amazon. The show will air on Amazon’s Prime Instant Video service.

2. Etsy is planning an IPO this quarter. The craft product marketplace may seek to raise around $US300 million.

3. Grocery delivery company Instacart is raising $US220 million at a $US2 billion valuation. The Series C round was led by Kleiner Perkins.

4. GoPro shares were down 12% yesterday after Apple received a patent for a digital camera. But it’s unlikely that Apple is going to make a GoPro killer any time soon.

5. Kim Kardashian’s mobile app isn’t going to make anywhere near as much money as people expected. Analysts predicted that it would bring in $US200 million in 2014.

6. Facebook is introducing AMBER alerts in the News Feed. Police will be able to target posts to specific regions.

7. Apple has ended its “Single of the week” promotion after 11 years. There used to be a free song on iTunes every Tuesday.

8. New York City is considering putting a cap on Uber’s surge pricing. A new bill wants to cap surge pricing to 100% of the base price.

9. Leaked screenshots reveal how the Apple Watch will work with the iPhone. There’s a special app you’ll need to use the watch.

10. Tesla stocks were down 6% yesterday after Elon Musk said that sales are down in China. He says that Chinese customers don’t trust the country’s charging network.

