10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

1. Hackers who support ISIS hacked into a US military Twitter account and YouTube channel. The US Central Command accounts were compromised.

2. Someone has finally figured out the code on the front page of The Pirate Bay. It hints at a return for the file-sharing site.

3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed investing in Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. The talk took place during Zuckerberg’s visit to Beijing in October.

4. It looks like Apple CEO Tim Cook made sure a “Je Suis Charlie” app made it to the App Store as quick as possible. The tribute app was approved in one hour after developers emailed Cook.

5. Juicero has raised $US120 million. It’s a stealth startup that creates super-fresh fruit juices.

6. Microsoft wants retailers to use the Kinect to recognise people shopping in stores. The camera can store the facial details of customers.

7. British Prime Minister David Cameron says that he wants to crack down on encrypted communication. He says that the government should not allow methods of communication that the police can’t read.

8. Three taxi startups are joining forces to take on Uber. OlaCabs, GrabTaxi and Flywheel are working together to form a global alliance against Uber.

9. Yahoo has shut down the Right Media ad exchange. It acquired the company in 2007 for $US680 million.

10. A viral media company is suing Google over unpaid AdWords earnings. Super Cray claims that Google owes it over $US500,000.

