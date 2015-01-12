10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a windy start to the day in London. Here’s all the tech news you need to know today.

1. Samsung will launch two versions of its Galaxy S6 phone in March. One will be made with metal, and another will be curved.

2. President Obama is expected to announce cybersecurity plans in his State of the Union address on January 20. The proposals will focus on identity theft and privacy.

3. Amazon won a Golden Globe last night for its TV series “Transparent.“ A second series has already been commissioned.

4. Samsung will build components for the Apple Watch. It’s going to produce a special chipset for the device.

5. Twitter may start displaying ads on other websites. Ads may appear on Twitter streams embedded on other sites.

6. MongoDB has raised $US80 million. It’s an open source big data startup.

7. Box is preparing for an IPO. But the valuation price is currently at $US1.5 billion, down from the $US2.4 billion figure from July.

8. An Amazon Data Center in Virginia caught fire. The large building was being built for Amazon.

9. SpaceX launched a rocket into space, and it landed on a floating ocean platform. The landing was too hard, however.

10. Early Facebook investor Ron Conway has donated $US40 million to a medical center in San Francisco. It’s going to fund a new outpatient facility.

