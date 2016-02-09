Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Zenefits CEO Parker Conrad has unexpectedly stepped down. The head of the employee management software company is leaving due to a slate of compliance issues and missed revenue projections.

2. India has blocked Free Basics, Facebook’s plan to provide free internet access to the developing world. The service didn’t allow users to browse the entire internet, and that has upset net neutrality advocates.

3. A hacker group has published what it claims is a database of over 20,000 FBI employees. The data includes names, job titles, phone numbers, states, and email addresses for 22,175 people.

4. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is reportedly leading acquisition talks between Verizon and Yahoo. However, right now the talks are still informal.

5. PayPal CTO James Barrese is resigning. He’s going to leave the company on April 1 and his responsibilities will be split in two.

6. UK microchip designer Imagination Technologies announced a huge overhaul of its business. It’s a major client of Apple, which is also its third-biggest shareholder.

7. Yelp earnings leaked ahead of schedule yesterday and the stock dropped. The company announced that its CFO will be stepping down.

8. The Pirate Bay is experimenting with a feature that lets users stream movies online rather than downloading them. It’s working with the same people behind piracy site Popcorn Time on the feature.

9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai got a $183 million (£126 million) stock package. The shares will vest over four years.

10. Facebook’s new Sports Stadium feature struggled to keep up with the Super Bowl. Many of the updates in the specialist sports section were very late.

