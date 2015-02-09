REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba

Good morning! It’s a grey start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Monday morning.

1. Alibaba is investing in a Chinese smartphone manufacturer. It’s buying a minority stake in Meizu Technology Co.

2. British spy agency GCHQ’s internet surveillance has been ruled unlawful. A secret tribunal says it breached the Human Rights Act.

3. SpaceX is going to attempt another rocket launch. It first attempted to launch the satellite yesterday but the launch was aborted.

4. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated $US75 million to San Francisco General Hospital. It’s going to be renamed in honour of the donation.

5. Chipotle’s Twitter account was hacked. Its display picture was changed to a Swastika and it tweeted out racist and homophobic comments.

6. Tesla has been accused of poaching Apple employees. Elon Musk loves being compared to Steve Jobs.

7. The presenter of the TechCrunch awards show offended a lot of audience members. Actor TJ Miller insulted a woman while on stage.

8. The new Raspberry Pi 2 computer turns off if you take a photo of it with certain cameras. A chip on the device reacts to Xenon flashes.

9. Netflix is making a show based on “The Legend of Zelda.” The well-known video game is becoming a TV series.

10. Tumblr ad exec Lee Brown is leaving. It’s part of a reorganisation to align the Yahoo and Tumblr ad sales teams.

