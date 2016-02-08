Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has shut down rumours that the company is planning to replace its chronological feed with an algorithmically sorted one. That doesn’t mean that an algorithmic timeline won’t happen though, it could just be an optional feature.

2. Programming site GitHub is going through some big changes. We reported that there’s a “culture of fear” and key executives have been mostly absent from the office.

3. Apple quietly started selling a virtual reality headset in its online store. It’s now selling the View-Master Virtual Reality Starter Pack, just as reports are claiming that Apple is starting to get interested in virtual reality.

4. Almost everything about Microsoft’s rumoured “last Lumia” smartphone has leaked. The Lumia 650 is expected to have a 5-inch 720p screen.

5. Twitter says that it has shut down more than 125,000 terrorism-related accounts since the middle of 2015. It said that it only removes accounts when they’re reported by other users, though.

6. Google is going to release a new virtual reality headset. The Financial Times says the new headset will be made of plastic and will include built-in motion sensors.

7. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer told us two small things that he wishes current CEO Satya Nadella would do better. He says investors should have a clearer picture of its cloud business, and he also wants a better mobile strategy.

8. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange threatened the UK government with “criminal consequences” after the UN said he was being arbitrarily detained. He gave a press conference and a speech on a balcony on Friday.

9. Apple’s ongoing expansion in Ireland is being fuelled by an army of remote workers. Apple employees told Business Insider that more and more staff are working from home.

10. Google’s parent company Alphabet is testing a way to wirelessly recharge the electric batteries on its self-driving cars. The cars could charge themselves by driving over a charger in the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.