REUTERS/Stephen Lam Twitter CEO Dick Costolo arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a cold and windy start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Twitter beat revenue estimations in its Q4 earnings report. But it had 288 million monthly active users, short of the 295 million expected.

2. GoPro stock was down 15% after its Q4 earnings report. COO Nina Richardson is leaving.

3. Pandora stock was down over 20% after it missed revenue expectations. Q1 2015 revenue guidance was also looking bad.

4. LinkedIn stock was up 8% after it beat earnings expectations. Revenue was $US643 million, above the expected $US617 million.

5. The SEC is investigating trades in BlackBerry options. The trades happened just before it was reported that it was in talks to sell to Samsung.

6. SpaceX is going to attempt a historic rocket launch this weekend. The rocket will try landing on an unmanned ship in the ocean.

7. IBM has won a big contract with Marriott. It’s going to replace 80% of the hotel chain’s outdated technology.

8. Coca-Cola has suspended a Twitter campaign after it was tricked into quoting Mein Kampf. Gawker pranked the automated marketing campaign.

9. Madonna is premiering her new music video on Snapchat. It’s part of the new “Discover” section.

10. Apple has launched a new Photos app for Macs. It looks pretty similar to the iOS app.

