REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook

Here's the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple is in talks to let people buy TV channels directly through Apple TV. That would shake up the cable TV industry.

2. Google and Twitter have signed a deal that will see tweets show up in Google Search results. That used to happen, but it ended in 2011.

3. Ross Ulbricht has been convicted of running deep web drug marketplace The Silk Road. He could now face life in prison.

4. Apple is making its first Android app. It’s a music streaming app based around Beats.

5. Under Armour has acquired fitness apps MyFitnessPal and Endomondo. The amount paid for both apps comes to $US560 million.

6. US health insurer Anthem says it has been hacked. Hackers broke into a database with information on over 80 million customers.

7. There’s a mysterious Apple van driving around San Francisco. Apple could be testing out its own Street View competitor.

8. Microsoft has acquired calendar app Sunrise. The sale price was around $US100 million.

9. Facebook is interested in developing robots. It could be connected to Facebook’s data centres.

10. Netflix is launching in Japan this year. It said it’s going to launch in 150 new markets within two years.

