REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Good morning! It’s a sunny but cold start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Yahoo is spinning off its small business unit. It’s happening as part of the spinoff of Yahoo’s remaining stake in Alibaba.

2. Twitter is going to start selling ads in other apps. Promoted tweets will appear on Flipboard and Yahoo Japan.

3. Google, Microsoft and Amazon are paying large sums to get around Adblock Plus. The browser extension filters out ads, but companies can pay to keep them visible.

4. It turns out that Google isn’t actually planning on launching an Uber competitor. A source says it’s just a ride-sharing app for internal use.

5. An analyst says that up to 50% of Twitter’s inactive users have tried to use the app several times and then quit. That’s a big problem for Twitter.

6. Apple is expected to release an iOS update this month that will include support for the Apple Watch. It also fixes a bug related to the Facebook app.

7. Sales of Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet have collapsed. Shipments were down almost 70%.

8. A Samsung exec in charge of the launch of the company’s new smartphone has resigned. Kim Seok-pil is leaving due to health reasons.

9. Amazon is considering buying some of RadioShack’s stores. That would give it a line of physical shops to compete with Apple.

10. Apple is hiring sales execs to sell iPads to businesses. It’s a joint effort with IBM.

