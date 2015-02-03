Good morning! It’s cold in New York. If you’re walking, be careful, it’s icy out. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Google is reportedly planning on launching its own ride-hailing service. That would compete directly with Uber.

2. Uber is planning on building its own self-driving cars. Uber’s CEO has said that he wants driverless cars for cheaper rides.

3. Samsung will announce its new Galaxy phone on March 1. The Galaxy S6 will probably be made of metal.

4. Apple sold $US6.5 billion in bonds on Monday. It’s all to do with taxes rather than Apple actually needing the money.

5. Verizon is close to selling over $US10 billion in assets. It includes cell phone towers and parts of its landline business.

6. The FCC will classify the internet as a utility. That will mean that ISPs can’t intentionally slow down traffic.

7. Apple is building a $US2 billion data center in Arizona. It’s in the buildings of its bankrupt sapphire supplier.

8. Beyoncé is launching a vegan meal delivery startup. It’s called “22 Days Nutrition.”

9. Lenovo grew revenue 31% last quarter. Its smartphone business is growing.

10. Spotify has cancelled its launch in Russia. It was over economic and political problems in the country.

