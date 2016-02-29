Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Apple will hold a media event on March 21, one day before its FBI hearing. It’s expected to show off a new iPad and a new, smaller iPhone model.

2. SpaceX abandoned its latest launch at the very last second on Sunday. The countdown clock reached T-00:00:00 but a fuel problem meant that the launch was abandoned.

3. Fortune says that Verizon is the most likely buyer for Yahoo. It also says that Time Inc. is a possible buyer.

4. The executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation resigned from the organisation behind Wikipedia. The Wikipedia community is unhappy about plans for the foundation to build its own search engine.

5. Google received planning permission to build a new office in London’s King Cross. Mossessian Architecture has permission to build a new 11-storey office.

6. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that “it’s going to be Christmas Eve for a while” when asked about plans to build an Apple Car. The company’s annual shareholder’s meeting was held in Cupertino, California, on Friday.

7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t as worried about artificial intelligence (AI) as Elon Musk. He told Die Welt am Sonntag that many of the fears around AI are “hysterical.”

8. Apple accidentally broke Ethernet ports on some older Mac computers with a new software update. The company admitted the mistake and released a new update to fix it.

9. Google is looking to build the interior of its self-driving car as well as the system that powers it. Job postings suggest that Google is designing the seats, interior moldings, and even the lighting inside the cars.

10. WhatsApp will end support for BlackBerry and Nokia platforms by 2017. It says that these platforms don’t offer “the kind of capabilities” it needs to expand.

