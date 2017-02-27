10 things in tech you need to know

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to begin your week.

1. Uber has hit back against claims made by Google’s self-driving company Waymo that it stole technology. Uber said the claims were “baseless” and it would fight Waymo in court.

2. Nokia will reissue its classic 3310 “dumbphone” for £42. The company has partnered hardware maker HMD to release the phones.

3. Samsung has postponed launching a new flagship phone because of the exploding Note 7 fiasco. The company showed off two new tablets at Mobile World Congress on Sunday and sent out invites for the launch of the Galaxy S8 for March 29.

4. Amazon will bring Alexa to Motorola smartphones.The smart assistant will initially be available on the modular Moto Z smartphone, through a physical mod, but eventually no hardware add-on will be required.

5. Japanese telco giant Softbank might invest $US3 billion (£2.41 billion) in co-working space WeWork. The company is reportedly planning to make the investment through its $US100 billion Softbank Vision Fund, which is backed by the Saudi government.

6. Elon Musk said claims that working conditions at a Tesla factory were unsafe were “untrue”. Musk addressed claims made by worker Jose Moran in a scathing email to employees, which ended by promising free frozen yoghurt stands and a roller coaster for employees to get around.

7. Uber employees are reportedly gossiping about its culture using an anonymous workplace messaging app called Blind. One HR worker apparently posted a message that 118 employees had resigned from the San Francisco office after last week’s allegations of sexual harassment.

8. The UK government will grant up to 250 tech worker visas this year. Tech City UK has been given the right to endorse an addition 50 visas this year, after Brexit drove fears of a talent shortage at British tech companies.

9. Google Assistant is rolling out beyond Pixel smartphones. Google’s virtual assistant will no longer be exclusive to its own line of phones, launching more widely on phones running Android 6.0 Nougat and 7.0 Marshmellow from this week.

10. The new BlackBerry phone comes with a physical keyboard. Chinese tech firm HCL, which owns the branding rights, unveiled the BlackBerry KeyOne at Mobile World Congress on Sunday.

nbs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.