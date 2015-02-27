AP FCC chairman Tom Wheeler

Good morning! It’s a bright and sunny start to Friday. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. The FCC voted for net neutrality. Broadband companies can’t pay for internet fast-lanes, as the internet is classified as a utility.

2. Apple is holding an event on March 9. It’s probably going to be about the Apple Watch.

3. Google has acquired the entire .app domain. It paid $US25 million for the rights to use it.

4. Leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S6 have been released. It looks a lot like the iPhone 6.

5. Amazon has hired former press secretary Jay Carney. He’s going to become the vice president for worldwide corporate affairs.

6. China has dropped some big US brands from its state purchases list. Cisco and Apple were delisted over spying fears.

7. There are concerns over how secure mobile payments app Venmo really is. Some users have had their accounts hacked.

8. Apple has taken out a 12-page spread in Vogue to advertise the Apple Watch. It shows off the device in its actual size.

9. Apple CEO Tim Cook is travelling around Europe and Israel. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

10. Google is considering breaking up its struggling Google+ social network. Photos and Hangouts could become separate products.

