1. YouTube isn’t profitable. Sources say that the site is struggling to attract visitors directly rather than through links.

2. Apple’s iPad sales are dropping. New data shows that Apple’s share of the global tablet shipment market was down 20% last year.

3. Google has launched Android for Work. It’s designed to get businesses using Android on their work devices.

4. Samsung is freezing salaries for the first time since 2009. Profits are falling, and it’s having to take drastic measures.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They talked about encryption, education, and the environment.

6. Google is unifying its presence in Europe. That move comes as a response to increased concern by European countries over Google’s dominance.

7. Bank of America is predicting a big collapse in Tesla stock. An analyst there thinks that stock will decline by 70%.

8. Apple design chief Jony Ive and Elon Musk were “basically inseparable” at an Oscars party. They chatted for around half an hour.

9. The Samsung Galaxy S6 could cost as much as £765. All reports point to the phone having a curved screen.

10. Google is planning a massive new HQ in California. It wants to build a new head office in Mountain View.

