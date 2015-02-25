Kickstarter/Pebble The Pebble Time smartwatch.

Good morning! Unlike yesterday, it’s a rainy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Pebble’s new smartwatch raised over $US5 million in less than five hours. It used a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and reached its target in just 17 minutes.

2. HP stock was down 7% after reporting its latest earnings. It beat on EPS but missed on revenue.

3. Valve is going to reveal its virtual reality headset next week. The video game company has been developing a headset to rival the Oculus Rift.

4. Apple has been ordered to pay $US533 million for patent infringement. The case was over functionality found in iTunes.

5. Google is banning porn on its Blogger service. It previously stopped users from earning money from porn blogs, but now it’s banned completely.

6. Apple acquired London music software company Camel Audio. The company had gone quiet in 2015, and people were wondering why.

7. Visa has paved the way for Apple Pay to launch in Europe. It has introduced tokenisation, which is a technology that Apple requires for its mobile payment service.

8. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Germany. He has visited a glass factory, as well as the head office of the BILD newspaper.

9. Apple could relaunch iTunes with a focus on streaming music, rather than downloads. We spoke to a source who is aware of conversations between Apple and musicians.

10. Apple has won a patent that could allow people to collaborate within one app from multiple devices. You could send your screen from one device to another.

