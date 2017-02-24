Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Google self-driving car company Waymo is suing Uber, alleging it stole its technology. Waymo claims a team of ex-Google engineers stole the design for its “lidar” tech.

2. Apple fixed an annoying battery bug and didn’t tell people for weeks. A bug that was causing iPhones to shut down with 30% battery left was quietly fixed in January.

3. Bitcoin has hit an all-time high. Its price reached $US1,162 (£926) on February 23.

4. The new US FCC boss has taken his latest shot at today’s open internet laws. Ajit Pai has exempted some ISPs from transparency laws.

5. A Wall Street analyst says “Apple has Samsung on the ropes like never before.” Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White argues Apple has the upper hand in the smartphone wars.

6. HP Enterprise’s revenue has slipped over 10%. There is sluggish demand for its storage equipment and servers.

7. Uber investors have blasted the company for a failure to change, saying “we have reached a dead end.” The transportation company is being rocked by allegations of sexism.

8. Google has cracked SHA-1, one of the building blocks of web encryption. Its researchers managed to break one of the major algorithms in web encryption, The Verge reports.

9. A Hollywood veteran behind the new Wolverine movie says he likes working with Netflix the best. Scott Frank has an upcoming show on the on-demand video platform called “Godless.”

10. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is rumoured to have an absolutely massive screen. The forthcoming high-end smartphone could have a 6.2-inch screen.

