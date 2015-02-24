REUTERS/China Daily Apple CEO Tim Cook waves as he attends a talk at Tsinghua University in Beijing October 23, 2014. Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company is planning to open 25 retail stores in China within the next two years, according to a Chinese transcript of an interview posted by web portal Sina.com. Picture taken October 23, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a bright start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple is reportedly poaching battery experts from Samsung. They’re being offered better pay and greater independence.

2. T-Mobile has published a photo of the Samsung Galaxy S6. It’s Samsung’s new flagship Android phone, which is set to be fully unveiled on March 1.

3. Twitter could get a major redesign in 2015. A report says that the homepage is going to become a grid of content.

4. Google has acquired mobile payments company Softcard. That could help it compete with Apple Pay.

5. There’s a shakeup of the engineers at Google Glass. Some key staff have been moved to other projects at Google.

6. Apple is hiring a music journalist to write for iTunes. The company wants an “editorial producer” to oversee a team of freelance writers.

7. Samsung has acquired Magna Steyr’s battery business. Just a few days ago it was reported that Apple was in talks with it to produce an electric car.

8. Automated Insights has been acquired for $US80 million. It’s the company that uses robots to write news articles.

9. Apple’s latest iPhone software update will include hundreds of new emoji. There are also 32 new country flags.

10. Lenovo’s CTO has apologised for Superfish. It was a piece of advertising software that left customers vulnerable to hackers.

