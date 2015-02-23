REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a sunny day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Apple is going to run a public beta program for its mobile operating system. That means customers will be able to try out the software before it’s released.

2. Samsung has hinted that its new Galaxy phone will be made of metal. A teaser video spoke of “liquid metal.”

3. Apple is finally going to start replacing faulty video cards in 2011 MacBook Pros. Customers insisted for years that there was a problem.

4. EU regulators are going to inspect Google’s head office in California. Italy’s data privacy watchdog is going to visit.

5. The prices for Samsung’s ultra HD TVs may have leaked. Expect to pay at least $US3,499 for a curved TV.

6. Xiaomi cofounder Jun Lei has raised $US160 million for his VC fund. Shunwei Capital is going to invest in Chinese startups.

7. A new Android bug can make calls and take photos while it looks like your phone is off. It’s being called “PowerOffHijack.”

8. Apple is spending $US1.9 billion on two new data centres in Europe. They’re going to be in Ireland and Denmark.

9. Apple may build a $US1.7 billion factory in Japan to build smartphone screens. The plant could be operational next year.

10. Yelp is suing two companies who claim to help companies get better reviews. It’s cracking down on reputation management companies.

NOW WATCH: Star Analyst Gene Munster Has A New Prediction About The Apple Television



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.