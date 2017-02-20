Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Uber has opened an “urgent investigation” into allegations of workplace sexism from a former employee. A former engineer wrote in a blog post that HR repeatedly ignored her complaints about harassment and lied to her, BuzzFeed reports.

2. Snap has lost a key ad executive weeks before its IPO. Ex-Facebook employee Siriam Krishnan is moving back to San Francisco.

3. A big property landlord is fighting back and suing Airbnb. Aimco oversees over 50,000 properties, and has filed lawsuits in California and Florida.

4. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says Amazon is the “greatest startup in the world.” He thinks it has the potential to disrupt almost every business in the world.

5. Amazon says it will create 5,000 new jobs in the UK this year. It will bring Amazon’s UK workforce to more than 24,000 people.

6. Apple has acquired Israeli facial recognition startup RealFace, 9to5Mac reports. The business is reportedly worth “several million dollars.”

7. Microsoft is reporting shaking up its plans for HoloLens. Thurrott reports that version two has been cancelled, and version three is now scheduled for a 2019 release.

8. Apple is fighting Nebraska’s proposed “right to repair legislation.” Motherboard reports that the law would allow people to fix their own smartphones.

9. Google helped build an app that designs you a personalised dress based on your lifestyle. It’s called Coded Couture, and was built by Ivyrevel.

10. Bill Gates says robots that take your job should pay taxes. The Microsoft cofounder is worried that the threat of automation will lead to less tax revenues.

