1. Apple wants to be selling cars in five years. There are currently around 200 Apple employees working on the project.

2. The NSA and GCHQ hacked into the world’s largest SIM card manufacturer. They used the data to spy on phone calls.

3. Uber has launched a food delivery service in Barcelona. It’s not allowed to transport people in Spain, so it’s delivering food instead.

4. The head of the NSA says it found that North Korea was behind the Sony Pictures hack by looking at the software used. The agency analysed the computer programs used in the hack.

5. The battery of the new Samsung Galaxy S6 phone could be smaller than the S5. A leaked photo shows a battery with a smaller capacity.

6. Dell has become the biggest company in the world to accept Bitcoin. It has rolled out support for Bitcoin around the world.

7. The Apple Watch is going to appear on the cover of a magazine in the US. It’s going to be modelled by Candice Swanepoel.

8. Lenovo has been accused of selling laptops that come loaded with malware. The Superfish software makes it easy for hackers to get into online accounts.

9. Google is unhappy with a proposed law in the US that would let it legally hack into computers. It is concerned that it’s going to hack into computers overseas.

10. Pandora is going to let musicians leave voice messages for their fans. Lenny Kravitz is already on board.

