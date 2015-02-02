10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cold but bright start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. AOL’s sales team was hit with a massive round of layoffs on Friday. Over 150 jobs were cut.

2. The Daily Mail has acquired Elite Daily. It paid between $US40 and $US50 million for the media company.

3. The CEO of Dropcam has left Nest. Greg Duffy has left the Google-owned company.

4. Apple stock hit a record high on Friday. It was trading above $US120.

5. IBM’s CEO is getting a $US100,000 pay rise. Ginni Rometty’s salary is $US1.6 million this year.

6. A photo may show a leaked iPad Pro case. It’s rumoured that a larger, 12-inch iPad is on the way.

7. Jay Z is close to buying his own streaming music service. The rapper has offered to acquire the maker of WiMP and Tidal.

8. Snapchat has launched a webseries. “Literally Can’t Even” stars Sasha Spielberg.

9. Vine has launched Vine Kids. It’s a version of the app that highlights child-friendly content.

10. A game devised by the creator of The Oatmeal is now Kickstarter’s most-backed project. It’s about exploding kittens.

