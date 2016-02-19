Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Business Insider UK has published the UK Tech 100, an annual ranking of the coolest people in UK tech! Honourees range from Improbable cofounders Rob Whitehead and Herman Narula, to Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga.

2. Facebook and Twitter are backing up Apple in its fight with the FBI. Apple has been ordered by a court to help the FBI break into a smartphone, but it is refusing, saying it would set a dangerous precedent.

3. Yahoo is reportedly dragging its feet on sales talks and potential buyers are getting frustrated. That’s according to SunTrust analyst Robert Peck.

4. Isomer Capital has launched a new fund that will give European startups access to another €150 million (£117 million). It’s aimed at early stage tech companies.

5. Apple has apologised for the “Error 53” bug that bricks iPhones. The error has been leaving iPhones fixed by unauthorised repair people useless.

6. Skyscanner’s revenues grew to £120 million last year. The growth came off the back of a hungry Chinese market and a surge in mobile users, the company says.

7. Facebook is soon going to roll out its plan to make money from Messenger. According to leaked documents, it’s going to introduce ads in Q2 2016.

8. A day after a “blood bath” of layoffs, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is turning focus to mobile growth. At the MDC conference on Thursday, Mayer discussed the company’s focus on mobile.

9. Smartwatches have outsold Swiss watches for the first time. According to Strategy Analytics, 8.1 million smartwatches were sold in Q4 2015, 9to5Google reports.

10. HSBC is introducing biometric checks for its customers. It will now use fingerprints and voice recognition to authenticate certain customers, the BBC reports.

