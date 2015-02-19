Good morning! It’s another bright day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Pinterest is raising money at an $US11 billion valuation. It’s looking to raise $US500 million in new funding.

2. Apple is being sued for allegedly poaching auto engineers to build a battery division. That means there’s even more evidence Apple is building a car.

3. Uber is raising another $US1 billion in funding. Its Series E round is now up to $US2.8 billion.

4. Samsung has paid out $US16 million to a patent troll who claims legal ownership of Bluetooth technology. But the man admits that he didn’t actually invent it.

5. Samsung has acquired LoopPay. It’s a contactless payment company that is a direct competitor of Apple Pay.

6. Apple is having problems launching Apple Pay in China. Negotiations between Apple and Chinese banks have stalled.

7. Airbnb has paid “tens of millions” in hotel taxes and penalties to San Francisco. The city has been seeking back taxes from the company for some time now.

8. Sony is considering exiting the TV and smartphone businesses. It’s struggling to beat off competition from its rivals.

9. Google is facing an antitrust probe in Russia. Russian search engine Yandex has complained about the way Google Search comes bundled with Android phones.

10. London money transfer company WorldRemit has raised $US100 million. WorldRemit provides a cheaper way to send money overseas.

