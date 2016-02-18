Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple says it will challenge a court order to help the FBI unlock an iPhone. A US judge ordered the Cupertino company to help “hack” into a smartphone, prompting a furious response.

2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the Apple-FBI case could set a “dangerous precedent.” He’s worried about the consequences of forcing companies to hack their customers.

3. Some Amazon employees are threatening to unionise. A website called FACE is bringing together current and former disaffected Amazon employees.

4. A £1.8 billion London tech “unicorn” just got a cash injection but can’t pay its staff on time. Powa Technologies is struggling to make payroll.

5. We just got a new hint about Google’s plans to beam super-fast internet to your home. A new filing in Kansas City says Google might switch to using wireless technology to deliver internet to nearby houses.

6. The first rally to support Apple’s fight with the FBI has taken place at an Apple Store in San Francisco. Privacy activists are coming out in support of the US tech giant.

7. India’s brand new $5 (£3.50) smartphone is being accused of ripping off Apple. The Freedom 251 apparently looks very similar to the iPhone.

8. Yahoo is closing several of its news verticals. Re/code reports that Yahoo Tech, Yahoo Auto, Yahoo Health, and Yahoo Parenting are among those in the firing line.

9. Google Translate now covers 99% of the online population. It can translate 103 different languages, Google says.

10. Facebook is throwing open the floodgates on its Instant Articles feature. Soon, anyone will be able to use the feature to publish stories — and get paid.

