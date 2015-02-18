Good morning! It’s a bright start in London today, but it’s still pretty chilly. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Snapchat is reportedly raising money at a $US16-$US19 billion valuation. It’s looking to raise $US500 million.

2. Hedge funds are offloading their stakes in Alibaba. Many large funds are either selling their holdings or reducing the size of their stake.

3. Apple has won a patent for a virtual headset. It uses an iPhone as the primary screen.

4. Xiaomi is now the biggest smartphone seller in China. It finally overtook Samsung.

5. Apple could bring its Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the new Macbook Air. You could hold your finger on the trackpad to unlock your computer.

6. WeTransfer has raised $US25 million in new funding. It’s going to use that money to expand into the US.

7. China has shut down over 65 dating and hookup sites. The Chinese government says the effect of the sites was “terrible.”

8. Apple is planning an initial run of 5 million Apple Watches. There will be three price tiers for the device.

9. TransferWise is coming to the US. The London-based company is rolling out its money transfer service in America.

10. RBS customers can use their fingerprints to unlock a mobile banking app. It’s the first British bank to support that.

