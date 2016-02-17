Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Tiger Global has made a $1 billion (£700 million) bet on Apple. The investment fund bought 10.6 million shares in the Cupertino company in Q4 2015.

2. Google’s think tank has become its own company called Jigsaw. Parent company Alphabet is spinning it off into a new unit, and will focus on using tech to tackle geopolitical challenges.

3. Kanye West’s latest album has been pirated more than half a million times. TorrentFreak reports that after the rapper made the decision to make it an exclusive to streaming site Tidal, hundreds of thousands of people have downloaded it illegally.

4. A new film claims that the US hacked into Iran’s civilian infrastructure in case it needed to launch a massive cyberattack. A new documentary from Alex Gibney will claim that US hackers broke deep inside Iranian critical infrastructure, BuzzFeed reports.

5. A Judge has ordered Apple to help the US government hack into an iPhone that belonged to one of the San Bernadino shooters. Syed Farook’s phone is encrypted, meaning investigators can’t access its contents.

6. Amazon is moving closer to launching its own private-label clothing brand. The online retail giant is reportedly ramping up its hiring in the area.

7. The UK government is trying to make people prove their age before they look at porn. It has launched a consultation on proposals to introduce mandatory age verification for adult content online.

8. Instagram is adding two-factor authentication. As TechCrunch notes, it’s an essential tool for stopping hackers.

9. A severe bug has left hundreds of thousands of apps open to hacking. The bug went unnoticed for seven years, and is only being patched now, Ars Technica reports.

10. Yahoo has pulled the plug on its Google-like research group. Yahoo Labs is being shuttered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.