1. A security firm has discovered a major spy program run by the NSA. It hides spy software inside hard drives.

2. Apple is redesigning its stores around the Apple Watch. Jony Ive wants the stores to feel more natural.

3. Obama has accused Europe of trying to block US startups. He says that “high-minded positions” are often about being selfish.

4. Two of China’s biggest ridesharing companies have merged. Kuaidi Dache has joined with Didi Dache to form a major threat to Uber.

5. There are rumours that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel wants to buy Taylor Swift’s record label. The pair are rumoured to have dated in the past.

6. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo broke his collarbone in a skiing accident. It happened on the first day of his ski trip.

7. A programmer who helped create Megaupload has been sentenced to one year in prison. Andrus Nõmm agreed to drop his extradition fight and admit to copyright infringement.

8. Amsterdam is going to host a drone circus. The country’s air force is going to help out with the show.

9. Xiaomi was China’s biggest smartphone seller in 2014. It finally overtook Samsung.

10. Keep has launched an affiliate network. It comes after Pinterest banned affiliate links.

