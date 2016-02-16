Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. We’re hearing about troubles at Nest, the smart-home company Google bought for $3.2 billion (£2.2 billion). Former employees say the unit is plagued with product problems, disorganisation, and employee departures.

2. A planning board is asking Apple for more information about its secret Irish data centre. An Bord Plenála has the final say over whether the Cupertino company can build a €850 million (£657 million) data centre.

3. The Grammys snuck an anti-streaming message into the show. The president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences lambasted the rates artists are paid when their music gets played on streaming services.

4. Stephen Fry has quit Twitter. He was criticised over a joke made at the BAFTAs, and now says the “fun is over,” the BBC reports.

5. Kanye West says his album will “never be on Apple” and “never be for sale.” If someone wants to listen to it, they will apparently need to download Tidal, a streaming service Kanye has a stake in.

6. Microsoft is releasing its last Lumia smartphone. The Lumia 650 retails for $199 (£138) and is aimed at the business customer.

7. HBO is coming after Netflix using its own battle plan. It’s expanding internationally and increasing the amount of content it produces.

8. A leaked video shows off the features of the Galaxy S7, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. It includes waterproofing and wireless charging, The Verge reports.

9. Tidal screwed up the launch of Kanye West’s new album, and people are furious. Initially, users were able to buy it, but many people found themselves unable to download it after paying — and now the option to buy it has been removed.

10. Apple says it’s working on a fix for a bug that is bricking people’s iPhones. If you set the date to 1/1/1970, the device stops working.

