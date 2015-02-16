Good morning! It’s a sunny day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. The FAA has proposed new drone laws that could be a major headache for Amazon. Under the new laws, Amazon’s drone delivery program would be unable to operate.

2. Apple has hired British radio DJ Zane Lowe. He’s spent 12 years at BBC Radio 1 and is reportedly going to work on iTunes Radio.

3. A gang of hackers has stolen up to $US1 billion from banks around the world. It hacked into the computer systems of banks and watched how staff work.

4. Elon Musk is getting paid $US3.5 million to write a book. It’s going to be about Earth, Mars, and living on other planets.

5. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel gave a talk at Eton College. But it’s secret and nobody will say what went on.

6. Apple’s iPhone “kill switch” is reducing the number of iPhone thefts. iPhone Thefts have halved in London since the feature was introduced.

7. Apple is letting anyone use its iWork software suite online for free. That’s going to compete with Google.

8. Google is launching a new virtual reality headset with Mattel. It’s an updated version of the classic View Master.

9. The Samsung Galaxy S6 could be released between March 22 and March 30. The information comes via a leaked employee memo.

10. Apple has introduced two-factor authentication to iMessage and FaceTime. That makes the services far more difficult to hack into.

