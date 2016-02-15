Getty Abercrombie & Fitch clothes on display in 2003

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Facebook’s managing director in India is stepping down. As The Wall Street Journal notes, the move comes after a Facebook project was banned in the country, though the company says she wasn’t involved.

2. Apple is being sued over its use of 3D Touch. A Californian firm called Immersion claims that the touch-sensitive tech violates its patents, The Next Web reports.

3. Hackers managed to swing the price of the Russian Ruble by 15% with a new malware. The Register reports that attackers broke into a bank and made $500 million (£345 million) in orders, swaying international currency markets.

4. French prosecutors aren’t trying to get Uber executives jailed. Two of the startup’s executives are on trial in the country, though they won’t face prison time, The Wall Street Journal reports.

5. Instagram and Pinterest are killing traditional retailers like Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch, and J.Crew. The rise of social media has changed how teens shop.

6. App-only bank Mondo is valued at £30 million in an oversubscribed £6 million fundraise. It hasn’t launched to the public yet or secured a banking licence.

7. Yahoo is ditching a plan that caused turmoil within Tumblr. CEO Marissa Mayer had integrated both units’ sales teams, but is now reversing that decision.

8. Kanye West has removed the download link for his album and made it a Tidal exclusive. The rapper originally released it to buy on his website, but changed his mind and is now making users sign up to streaming service Tidal to listen.

9. There’s a new earthquake-sensing app in the Google Play Store. MyShake uses smartphone accelerometers to detect potential earthquakes, according to The Verge.

10. A weird bug is bricking people’s iPhones if they set their devices to a certain date. If an iPhone is set to 1/1/1970, it completely stops working.

