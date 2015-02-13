Good morning! It’s a pretty sunny day in London! Enjoy it while you can. Here’s the tech news you need to know heading into the weekend.

1. Marissa Mayer has been on a firing spree at Yahoo. People inside the company are “kind of shell-shocked.”

2. Lyft is in talks to raise new funding at a $US2 billion valuation. It wants to raise $US250 million.

3. King Digital beat on earnings and stock was up 15%. It’s the company behind Candy Crush.

4. Groupon had a disappointing earnings report. Stock was down 3% following the news.

5. Microsoft has acquired stylus company N-trig. It reportedly paid out $US200 million for the Israeli company.

6. Apple has banned “bonded servitude” in its factories. Employees don’t have to pay to join the assembly line anymore.

7. Tesla is going to unveil a “home battery” in six months. It will power homes and small businesses.

8. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is going to start selling products in the US. It’s only going to sell things like batteries and routers, not smartphones.

9. Tesla shares were down again yesterday following a miss on its earnings report. Shares fell 4.6%.

10. Zynga shares were down over 12% after a bad earnings report. Q4 revenue was up 9% year-over-year, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.