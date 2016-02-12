Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Scientists announced that they have detected gravitational waves for the first time ever. Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves 100 years ago.

2. Internet radio company Pandora has held talks about selling itself. Stock jumped over 10% following the news.

3. Google’s European boss got grilled by MPs on tax yesterday. Matt Brittin testified to MPs about the Californian giant’s tax affairs.

4. Time Inc. has acquired Viant, the parent company of Myspace. Ad network Specific Media, another Viant-owned company, bought Myspace for $35 million (£24.1 million) in 2011.

5. Visa is now a major shareholder of payments company Square. A new regulatory filing shows that Visa owns 9.99% of the company despite having its own competing product.

6. Employee management software company Zenefits has fired executives who may have encouraged employees to skirt the law. Earlier this week CEO Parker Conrad resigned following accusations that Zenefits was not properly licensed to sell insurance in multiple states.

7. Uber agreed to pay $28.5 million (£19.6 million) to end a lawsuit about safety ads. After expected lawyer’s fees, that will leave riders with 82 cents (57p) each.

8. Groupon reported stronger than expected earnings. The company’s stock rose almost 20% after it beat revenue expectations.

9. Apple reportedly decided that a company other than Samsung will make the iPhone 7’s processor. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will be the only company that makes the processor for the upcoming iPhone.

10. Amazon is expanding its logistics services into mainland China. It’s going to take on Alibaba in the country.

