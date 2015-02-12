AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new Apple Watch on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cupertino, Calif. Apple’s new wearable device marks the company’s first major entry in a new product category since the iPad’s debut in 2010.

Good morning! It’s another gloomy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. There are a bunch more rumours that Apple is making a car. It has reportedly been hiring people from Tesla.

2. Cisco beat on revenue and profit in its earnings report. Sales were $US11.9 billion.

3. Twitter has acquired Niche. It’s an ad network that helps people on social media make money.

4. AOL stock was down 11% after releasing its Q4 earnings. There might be “disruption” ahead because 2015 is an “investment year,” AOL warned.

5. E-commerce startup Jet has raised $US140 million. It uses a dynamic pricing model to make items cheaper than Amazon.

6. SpaceX successfully launched a rocket into space yesterday. The launch had been repeatedly delayed.

7. Tesla missed on revenue and EPS in its Q4 earnings. It produced almost 12,000 cars.

8. Carl Icahn thinks Apple is worth over $US1 trillion. He owns around $US6.5 billion in Apple stock.

9. Google is working on a new payments app that lets you pay for things by saying your initials. Only Google employees get to use it for now.

10. Samsung SmartTVs have been interrupting users by inserting ads into their own videos. Pepsi pop-up ads keep on appearing. Samsung says it is looking into the issue.

