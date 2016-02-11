Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Twitter reported earnings last night and user growth has stalled. Monthly active users stayed at 320 million.

2. Venture capitalist and Facebook board member Marc Andreessen caused outrage over his comments about colonialism in India. He was debating India’s crackdown on Facebook’s Free Basics internet service.

3. Tesla reported fourth-quarter earnings with revenues below expectations. However, the stock was up 10% in after-hours trading due to the company’s strong projections.

4. Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina has suspended her presidential campaign. She took just 4.1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

5. Yahoo’s layoffs have begun. It announced yesterday that it is laying off 107 employees, and it’s expected to cut over 1,500 people in total.

6. Twitter rolled out its new algorithmic timeline feature. It shows users popular tweets that they may have missed.

7. Zynga stock was down 11% after it announced weak Q4 earnings. It estimated that Q1 revenue in 2016 will be lower than expected.

8. A new filing shows that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff owns 5.3% of Fitbit. The company’s stock jumped 7% on the news.

9. Hackers were able to gain control of some valuable Twitter accounts after a bug revealed email addresses on the site. Accounts including @god and @emoji were broken into.

10. Streaming service SoundCloud reported a loss of almost €40 million (£31 million) in 2014. The result means that in the three years from 2012 to 2014, SoundCloud lost almost €75 million (£58 million).

