REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Good morning! It’s a dark and rainy day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a speech yesterday at a Goldman Sachs conference. He talked about the Apple Watch, Apple’s presence in China, and diversity in tech.

2. Apple is spending $US850 on a giant solar farm south of San Francisco. It’s going to power Apple’s new campus in Cupertino.

3. Android sales are in decline for the first time ever. The number of Android shipments dropped in Q4.

4. Apple is raising $US1 billion through a Swiss bond sale. It’s going to use the money for share buybacks and paying out dividends.

5. Google will hold its I/O event on May 28/29. That’s when Google reveals new products and software.

6. A key Google executive has left to join the National Institute of Health. Udi Manber was a big part of Google Search.

7. Twitter CFO Anthony Noto had his Twitter account hacked. He has previously sent multiple private messages out as public tweets by accident.

8. Apple is cracking down on accessory makers who design products using leaked information. They’re being forced to sign new contracts.

9. Facebook has launched new support for groups where people sell items. A new “Sell” option lets people enter in important information for items.

10. SpaceX is going to attempt another rocket launch today. It tried to launch the satellite on Sunday and Monday but called off both launches.

