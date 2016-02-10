Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Uber disabled its app for several hours in Paris yesterday to support drivers who were protesting against tough new regulations aimed at ridesharing services. The service was down from 11am to 3pm.

2. Leaked documents have revealed Amazon’s plan to build a global delivery network. The project, called “Dragon Boat,” wants to rival FedEx and UPS.

3. Cybersecurity company Digital Shadows has raised $14 million (£10 million) in new funding. The company’s platform helps businesses search hidden corners of the internet.

4. Man-rating app Lulu has been acquired by dating app Badoo. Lulu was founded in London in 2011 before moving focus to the US in 2013.

5. A British Parliamentary committee has torn into the UK government’s proposed spying bill. It called parts of the so-called Snooper’s Charter “inconsistent and largely incomprehensible.”

6. Twitter has launched a new advertising feature which will show video ads at the top of users’ timelines. Marketers will be able to own that top slot for 24-hour periods.

7. Apple is building its own in-house CDN, which hints that it may be developing a new online video service. CDN company Akamai said during its earnings call that Apple was going in-house for the technology.

8. Uber is going to allow London’s black cab drivers to use the platform to pick up passengers for free. It’s dropping its regular 5% fee for a year.

9. Money transfer app WorldRemit has raised $45 million (£31 million.) The company specialises in serving migrants who want to send money home.

10. Hackers are offering Apple employees thousands of euros for their company login information. One employee told us that the rewards promised go as high as €20,000 (£15,000.)

