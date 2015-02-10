Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Watch , which he is wearing on his wrist, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Good morning! After yesterday’s ice storm, we should be looking at sunnier skies here in New York. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. An Apple employee says that the company is working on vehicle development that will “give Tesla a run for its money.” A strange Apple vehicle has been spotted driving around.

2. Apple’s new iOS update will reportedly focus on improving performance rather than new features. It’s all about fixing bugs and making it faster.

3. Apple could release a faster MacBook Air on February 24. It could have a faster processor and increased memory.

4. Mark Zuckerberg’s lawyers claim that one of his neighbours is extorting him. He built a large house next to Zuckerberg’s home.

5. Yelp plans on increasing its salesforce by 40% this year. The news came during its earnings call.

6. Microsoft and Samsung have ended their patent dispute. Microsoft sued Samsung last year, but now they have settled the case.

7. Qualcomm is paying almost $US1 billion to settle an antitrust suit in China. It’s the largest fine in China’s corporate history.

8. Apple unveiled a new iPad ad during the Grammys. It shows how you can use the iPad to make music.

9. A Hong Kong Bitcoin exchange disappeared with £254 million in funds. There are fears that MyCoin may have been a Ponzi scheme.

10. Samsung is warning people not to say personal information when talking to its new SmartTV. Voice data gets recorded and sent over the internet.

